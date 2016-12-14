GBI investigates student death

Whats new?

Emily Smith, Editor in Chief

jacquetta

                                            Pictured: Jaquetta Gibson

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an Armstrong State University student was found dead in her on-campus residence Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Armstrong Police Department conducted a welfare check in Compass Point and discovered current student Jaquetta Gibson deceased.

Jaquetta was a junior from Harlem, GA, studying Rehabilitation Sciences.

“It is always tragic to lose a member of our Pirate community,” Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Georj Lewis said in an email to the student body.

Officials say there is no evidence of foul play and no threat to the campus community.

Memorial services through Thomson Funeral System are still pending at this time.

Staff from the Armstrong Counseling Center are available to meet with any student who may need to talk.  The Counseling Center is located on the first floor of the Compass Point Annex.  Please feel free to contact the Counseling Center at 912-344-2529.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Jaquetta’s family and friends.

