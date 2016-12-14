Passing of Junior Armstrong Student

Whats new?

Posted on December 14, 2016

Emily Smith, Editor in Chief

Current Armstrong student Jacobi Anderson, a junior from Savannah, GA, majoring in Human Performance Management, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at First Union Missionary Baptist Church, located at 535 Berrien St. Savannah, GA.

Staff from the Armstrong Counseling Center are available to meet with any student who may need to talk.  The Counseling Center is located on the first floor of the Compass Point Annex.  Please feel free to contact the Counseling Center at 912-344-2529.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Jacobi’s family and friends.

