Good things Come in threes: A review of The xx’s third album “I See You”

Lila Miller, A&E Editor

London trio The xx is no stranger to critical acclaim. The xx have been performing as a band since 2005 and have seen several member changes during that time. The band currently features Romy Madley Croft on guitar and vocals, Oliver Sim on bass and vocals and Jamie xx taking the lead on beats, music production controller (MPC) and production.

“I See You” is the band’s third album release and marks a turn in direction. Previous albums “xx” (2009) and “Co- exist” (2012) relied heavily on the band’s signature sound of stripped down piano and guitar melodies with haunting lyrics. The album is available at local record stores, on iTunes, Spotify, and on their website shop.thexx.info.

“I See You” incorporates a lot more of Jamie xx’s more club-inspired aesthetic. The album itself still retains some xx mainstays such as emotional lyrics and ideas like the struggle to be vulnerable, the idea of identity and intimate relationships.

Occasionally, when bands deviate from their traditional sound, the cohesive flow of the subsequent album can be compromised. With The xx, this is not the case. From the album’s opener, “Dangerous,” featuring a striking introduction of horns, to the danceable “On Hold,” the new album allows their story to develop organically from start to finish.