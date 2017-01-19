MERGER: What we know and what’s next

Inkwell Editorial Board

The Georgia Board of Regents approved the merger between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University Wednesday, Jan. 11. Students were notified earlier this week on Jan. 17 of a website created by the University System of Georgia that aims to answer questions and address concerns regarding the impending merge.

According to the consolidation website, the merge process will take place over approximately 18 months, completing in the fall semester of 2018. But this date could change depending on the needs of the future institution.

Once the merger is complete, Armstrong will assume Georgia Southern’s title, their President, Dr. Jaimie Hebert, as well as bring the total student population to approximately 27,000 — roughly 20,000 more students than Armstrong’s current student body.

The Board of Regents believes the schools ultimately serve many of the same students. Georgia Southern is already the number-one transfer choice for Armstrong students and both institutions are among top destinations for students seeking public higher education from Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.

Combining the institutions also allows for a broader range of degree programs, such as engineering and health care.

Although the Board of Regents promises growth for the new combined institution, the consolidation brings fear and many unanswered questions for students and faculty. Armstrong students rallied two protests on campus preceding the official vote. Student athletes conducted a 20 minute anti-merge video consisting of student-athletes and alumni voicing their opposition.