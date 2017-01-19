Savannah Stopover announces full lineup

Lila Miller, A&E Editor

Savannah Stopover music festival is quickly becoming a city staple. The three-day event runs during Spring Break from March 9–11. Single day passes are available for $34, weekend passes for $59 (good for March 10–11,) three-day passes for $79 and VIP access passes for $149.

This year features headliners Kishi Bashi, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Julien Baker, Lewis Del Mar, and JEFF The Brotherhood. Local Savannah acts include Rude Dude & The Creek Freaks, McLeod, Lyn Avenue and Garden Giant among others.

Stopover is unique in terms of traditional music festivals that can cost more than a month’s rent. Savannah Stopover aims to be accessible to festival-goers at any price point.

2017 marks the seventh year of the three-day event, heralded as “South by South- west’s grungy little sister,” by Entertainment Weekly. The festival boasts a line-up of over 80 bands from Savannah locals all the way to Australia and in between.

Festival venues, as always, will be scattered about Savannah’s historic district which “offers an affordable and walkable experience where you’re likely to see a slew of fantastic bands before they break out of the pack,” Kayne Lanahan, Stopover CEO and Founder, said, adding “it’s very unique in today’s world of high priced concert tickets and mainstream headliner-driven festivals. If you haven’t heard of a lot of these bands yet, that’s the whole point.” Check out the line-up at Savannahstopover.com