Student-Athletes’ thoughts on the merge

I feel this merge is extremely unfortunate. It is impacting far more students and Savannah residents than the Board of Regents are choosing to accept. Many student athletes and administrators have yet to be given information regarding our futures here at Armstrong. We are having to plan to lose our jobs at a school we all chose to become apart of. As stressful as starting a new semester is, many of my fellow athletes are also struggling with the lack of ability to know whether to start looking for other schools to further their education and athletic career – this itself is making this new year begin much more stressful than it should be for most. Personally, this ends my athletic career. I am so far into my Cell Molecular Biology degree it is unrealistic for me to transfer and potentially lose credit hours when I am so close to graduation. From the talk around our team, I wouldn’t want our young players to hope for the best and stick around while losing opportunities to further their education elsewhere. Our team has been so successful, and our individual talent does not deserve to be unseen by other college coaches. This is why all we ask for is answers regarding athlete futures. We are having to take chances and hope to have futures elsewhere with only uncertainty to back up our decisions. That is scary to anyone.