Student Success Center Opens

Posted on January 19, 2017

Lucy Stone, News Editor

The new Student Success Center will provide more classroom and study space.

The Student Success Center officially opened following a ribbon cutting Thursday, Jan. 12. Located between the Student Recreation Center and Alumni Arena, the Center houses all academic advisors’ offices in one space and provides classrooms specifically for First Year Experience seminar classes.

At the ceremony, guests were invited to view the Center on a self-guided tour. The building was previously a deteriorating indoor swimming pool with leaks losing approximately 60,000 gallons of water a day.

Now, a lounge or study area is available with accessible outlets. An outside patio is also available for students. Though largely intended for first year students, all students are welcome to utilize the center’s shared spaces.

Students can schedule an appointment with an academic advisor by calling 912.344.2570.

