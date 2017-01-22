Storms create hazards on campus

Emily Smith, Editor in Chief

A strong line of storms barrelled through the Southeast Sunday evening, creating a number of hazards across campus and in buildings. In an email to students, director of facility services Katie Twining said that officials are aware of several water intrusions in buildings and a number of sidewalks around the housing areas are currently under water.

“We ask everyone to use caution as they travel around campus,” Twining said. “Be especially careful as you enter buildings, since floors will most likely be wet. Try to avoid water-covered sidewalks where possible.”

Storms are expected to continue through the evening, with a strong chance of storms into Monday. A roofing vendor has been contacted and Facility Services is working to have them on campus Monday, weather permitting. Sidewalks will be addressed Monday morning as well.

The known affected areas have been attended to by custodial staff, with trash cans placed under leaks and tarps put down in an attempt to prevent further damage.

Faculty and staff are advised to contact Facility Services immediately if water damage has affected offices. Students can contact residential assistants about leaks in rooms.