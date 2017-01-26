Abby Murphy to speak about ‘green campus’

Grace Powers, Staff Writer

Go Green Armstrong Environmental Group will host speaker Abby Murphy, the Activities Coordinator for the Chatham County Resource Conservation Education Center next Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. Murphy coordinates the center’s outreach and education opportunities and works with local environmental artists to help showcase their works, all while promoting the many methods of recycling, from the traditional to the artistic.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree in Biology and a Master of Professional Science in Marine Conservation, Murphy taught at the Tybee Island Marine Science Center and worked with Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary as the group’s Outreach Specialist before taking her position at the conservation center.

In line with Go Green Armstrong’s previous efforts, Murphy’s talk will focus on the importance of recycling and being environmentally conscious, as well as providing opportunities for college students to participate around the Savannah area and help make Armstrong’s campus more green.

Go Green’s president and junior cell and molecular biology major Kaley Powers hopes Murphy’s talk will “inform students and faculty about what they can do personally for the environment, ” as it is sometimes difficult to find relevant, useful information concerning environmentally friendly practices.

Powers hopes that attending Murphy’s talk will “inspire people to go green more on their own, as well as take part in green practices in their communities.”

Hosting Abby Murphy is the start of what Go Green hopes to be a long-lasting relationship with other environmentally conscious Savannah organizations. Working together, their efforts will bring about a positive change to not only the greater Savannah area, but to Armstrong’s campus as well.

Pizza will be provided. Go Green Armstrong’s next meeting will be held Feb. 3 and will continue to meet every other Friday at 12 p.m. in Solms 110.