Pirates Down USC Aiken on Buzzer Beater, Defeated by Lander

Sarah Olin, Sports Editor

Armstrong Pirate junior Mercedes Jenkins beat the buzzer at 0.3 seconds to snap the 59-all tie to take home the win at 61-59 against USC Aiken Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Alumni Arena.

The Pirates held off the Pacers by four to end the half at 34-30. The Pacers came out strong in the second half, keeping the Pirates scoreless for almost five minutes to take the lead 59-54 with just under five minutes remaining in the game.

Junior Machala Raymonville drained a three-pointer to end the Pirates scoreless streak. With 45 seconds remaining, Jenkins made a layup to tie the game at 59.

After a missed shot from USC Aiken’s freshman Emily Waters, the Pirates won the rebound. Jenkins killed the clock until four seconds remained, then drove to the net down the right lane to hit the layup and secure the win for the Pirate’s at 61-59.

The Pirates then suffered a loss, 86-62, against the Lander University Bearcats Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Bearcats had a six point lead by the end of the first quarter and extended it to twenty to head into the break at 48-28.

The Bearcats kept a rough twenty point lead steady throughout the second half, securing the victory at 86-62, improving their overall record to 11-5 for the season.

The Pirates women’s basketball squad will return to the court to host Augusta University on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Alumni Arena.