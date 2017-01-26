Art Rise Savannah accepts submissions for “The Personal is Political” feminist exhibit

Kat Scheuering, Staff Writer

Call for artists! Art Rise Savannah is now accepting art submissions for “The Personal is Political,” an exhibition to be displayed in their Bull St. gallery from March 10–20. The exhibit will showcase works that examine the relationship between the political world and personal lives.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Feb. 19, and work of all mediums and dimensions will be considered. There is a submission fee of $25 dollars for up to three works, $5 of which will be donated to Planned Parenthood Southeast. Art selected will be sold at a set price and 50 percent of those sales will also benefit Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood Southeast is dedicated to providing reproductive health services and education to women in Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.

“The Personal is Political” is a slogan that came out of the second-wave feminist movement of the ‘60s. The phrase carries the idea that personal experiences are highly influenced by social and political structure. It backed a movement aimed to unite women in their shared experiences and encourage the realization that they had the power to change the status quo.

“The government affects every part of our lives; from marriage, to the price of food, to degenerate cable companies. The personal is political.”

The use of this slogan today calls to attention what current legislature, both local and federal, means for women’s rights such as equal pay, access to women’s healthcare and the protection of reproductive rights. Art often has the power to encapsulate and convey a message more powerfully and effectively than words alone.

The exhibit will run alongside artwork by artist and activist Niki Johnson titled “Hills and Valleys,” a sculpture built from paperwork that officially defunded several Planned Parenthood locations in Wisconsin. Submission to this exhibit would offer aspiring artists the chance to have their work displayed in tandem with an accomplished artist, as well as the opportunity to learn from and network with other local artists and activists.

There will be an opening reception Friday, March 10 from 6–9 p.m. and a panel discussion the following day, Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m.

For full details and submission instructions search “The Personal is Political” event on the Art Rise Facebook page or on their website, artrisesavannah.org.