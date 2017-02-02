A Hard Year, But Finish Strong by Getting Involved

Emily Smith, Editor in Chief

“When trust in our institutions is low, we should reduce the corrosive influence of money in our politics, and insist on the principles of transparency and ethics in public service. When Congress is dysfunctional, we should draw our districts to encourage politicians to cater to common sense and not rigid extremes…But remember, none of this happens on its own. All of this depends on our participation; on each of us accepting the responsibility of citizenship, regardless of which way the pendulum of power happens to be swinging.” -Barack Obama, Farewell Address

A lot of things are coming to a close. As Obama’s presidency came to a close, I couldn’t help but see the similarities in Armstrong’s closing chapter.

It has not been an easy school year for the Armstrong community by any means. During my last year as Editor in Chief of The Inkwell, I have reported and overseen coverage on a lot of really tough news stories.

Far too many student deaths in a short amount of time, the fear of DACA students being deported and the uncertainty of our school’s future haven’t been any easier for me to write about than it was for you to read.

But it is during these pressing times that I have seen the most student involvement. Following each tragic student death, I witnessed peers comforting one another and hugging those they didn’t even know. I saw administrators and concerned students meeting after hours with their guards down to discuss important issues. And immediately following the announcement of our community being tampered with by the University System of Georgia, I saw fearless push back.

Although there is a lot of confusion and frustration, let us remember that we have made it this far together.

The USG’s decision to merge Armstrong with Georgia Southern has many of us feeling voiceless, but now is the crucial time to be speaking up. We are working tirelessly at The Inkwell to publish correct information and student perspectives on this decision because officials are paying attention. We are here for you to make the force even stronger.

Yes, it’s infuriating that nobody listened to what Armstrong faculty, students and alumni had to say before the merger decision was made, but officials claim that they will hear from sub committees in the near future. So why wouldn’t we take this opportunity to voice what we’d like to see out of the hand we’ve been dealt?

The upcoming listening meetings are imperative to how this transition will turn out. We owe it to ourselves and future pirates to keep the things we like about Armstrong alive.

I could go on and on about the pros and cons of the merger- but this is the hand we’ve been dealt and I say we need to play.