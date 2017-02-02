Consolidation Implementation Committee Appointed

Emily Smith, Editor in Chief

The University System of Georgia Chancellor, Dr. Steve Wrigley, has appointed the Armstrong State University – Georgia Southern University Consolidation Implementation Committee. The USG press release stated that the 41-member committee consists of 20 representatives from each university as well as one from Savannah State University.

“We have strong representation, including 20 Armstrong faculty, staff, students and administrators,” Armstrong President Linda Bleicken said to the Armstrong community in an email Jan. 26.

The release details that the Student Government Association president from each institution will represent their respective student bodies. Armstrong SGA President Dustin Stewart and Georgia Southern SGA President Dylan John will serve as the committee’s student voices.

“In past consolidations, it has been practice that the SGA President serve as the sole student on the CIC. My task is to attempt to bring forth concerns most pressing for students and assist in making the bigger decisions regarding consolidation as a whole,” Stewart said. “However, there are going to be work groups aplenty and students are asked to volunteer to serve on those. The SGA, along with Student Affairs and the President’s Office, is working to put together a strategy that will permit students to submit or talk about concerns, as well as register to serve on a work group committee.”

Although initially interested in being on the committee herself, senior liberal studies major Michelle Ramos told The Inkwell that she believes the committee selections are fair. “All the names I recognize are people who are vested in student success. So, while I’m disappointed there is only one student, it is a good committee,” Ramos said. “ It looks like every office and department is covered. I’m actually pretty confident in the choices made and I think they will get every win possible for Armstrong at this point.”

One of the committee’s initial actions is to develop a mission statement for the new university. It will also help determine the best ways to combine the strengths of the two institutions, work out many details and provide regular updates to campus communities.

The committee’s first meeting with USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley will be Feb. 1, 2017.

Information about the proposed consolidation will be available and updated at consolidation.georgiasouthern.edu and consolidation.armstrong.edu.

SGA President Dustin Stewart can be contacted at sga.president@armstrong.edu

Georgia Southern SGA President Dylan John can be contacted at david_d_john@georgiasouthern.edu



The members of the Consolidation Implementation Committee are:

Armstrong State University

Linda M. Bleicken, president

Allison Belzer, associate professor, college of liberal arts

Janet Buckenmeyer, dean and professor, college of education

Christopher Corrigan, vice president, business and finance

Lee Davis, university counsel

Deidra Dennie, director, equity, diversity and inclusion, and chair, staff council

Catherine Gilbert, associate professor, college of health professions

Joy Hamm, associate vice president, enrollment services

Amy Heaston, chief of staff

Peter Hoffman, director, government relations and community engagement

Wayne Johnson, professor, college of science and technology

William Kelso, vice president, advancement

Dorothy Kempson, director, Armstrong Liberty Center

Georj Lewis, vice president, student affairs

Laura Mills, director, institutional research

Tim Moody, chief information officer

Clifford Padgett, associate professor and president, faculty senate

Robert Smith, provost and vice president, academic affairs

Lisa Sweany, director, athletics

Dustin Stewart, senior and president, student government association

Georgia Southern University

Jaimie Hebert, president

Trip Addison, vice president, university advancement and external affairs

Amy Ballagh, associate vice president, student affairs and enrollment management

Jean Bartels, provost and vice president, academic affairs

Jana Briley, chief audit officer

Jayne Perkins Brown, senior associate vice president, student affairs and enrollment management and director, strategic research and analysis

Kim Brown, senior associate vice president, financial and business services

Rebecca Carroll, associate vice president, human resources

Diana Cone, vice provost, academic affairs

Maura Copeland, associate vice president, legal affairs

Teresa Flateby, associate vice president, institutional effectiveness

Richard Flynn, faculty senate moderator and professor, department of literature and philosophy

Dylan John, student government association president

Tom Kleinlein, director, athletics

Thomas Koballa, dean, college of education

Brian Koehler, associate dean, curriculum and advisement, college of science and mathematics

Curtis Ricker, dean, college of liberal arts and social sciences

Ron Stalnaker, chief information officer

Teresa Thompson, vice president, student affairs and enrollment management

Rob Whitaker, vice president, business and finance

Savannah State University

• David Smith, chief of staff