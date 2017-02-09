A.U.R.A. Festival returns to Savannah

Lila Miller, A&E Editor

The All Underground Rock Allday, or A.U.R.A festival will return to Savannah for its eighth year next Saturday, Feb. 18. This all day concert features 15 bands, two stages, food trucks and other activities.

The festival brings bands to Savannah from all over the country as well as favorite local Savannah bands. Bands confirmed include Unearth, ZAO, Oh, Sleeper, He Is Legend, Dark Sermon, I Set My Friends On Fire, Microwave, Tides of Man, SycAmour, The Bunny The Bear, Artifex Pereo, The Funeral Portrait, Native Suns, Me and The Trinity and Vatican.

Genres range from atmospheric progressive rock to more metal and death-metal bands.

The festival will be held at the Ships of the Sea Museum from 1 p.m. until late. The festival itself boasts an all-ages tagline and a price point of $23-$25 per ticket.

For those looking to imbibe, the festival also offers drinks on hand from Southbound Brewing Company, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Woodchuck Cider. Local record store and curiosity shop Graveface Records will also be participating, with a pop-up shop and activities to engage in between sets.

Savannah local and spearhead of Coastal Rock Productions, Tim Walls, has been organizing the event since 2000. With a Do-It-Yourself mentality and a business education from Georgia State University, Walls has combined his passion for music and business skills to create an engaging and inclusive festival.

From its flagship festival at the Tybee Island American Legion, to locations in Statesboro and Savannah, Walls continues to improve upon the festival and encourage more attendees with each passing year. With an all-ages, all day event, he hopes to invoke a Warped-Tour-following appeal.

Walls selected the venue for its capacity to hold other festivals such as Savannah Stopover, accommodating location and their sponsorship. The venue also caters to companies and events that wish to include all ages attendees. With the current alcohol and live music ordinances up for debate and reexamination in city legislature, the A.U.R.A festival seeks to empower the youth.

Walls finds great importance in motivating Savannah’s youth to get involved, whether it be by starting a band, showing support or coming out to shows. With a fading DIY culture, house show venues being shut down and venues that cater exclusively to people able to stimulate alcohol revenue, younger music lovers can often feel ostracized.

Ultimately, everyone has a place at this year’s A.U.R.A festival. Check out a food truck, grab a record from Graveface or jam out to one of the fifteen live bands. For more information, visit their website at aurafestsavannah.com and find tickets at aurafest.brownpapertickets.com.