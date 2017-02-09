Whats new?

Athletes express their love for sports

Posted on February 9, 2017 in Sports

 

 

Michelle Kwan

Sometimes my body is aching, but I always think, ‘Why am I in this? Why do I love it so much?’ That’s what makes me persevere, that’s what makes me keep on going.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Apolo Ohno

It is not up to me whether I win or lose. Ultimately, this might not be my day. And it is that philosophy towards sports, something that I really truly live by. I am emotional. I want to win. I am hungry. I am a competitor. I have that fire. But deep down, I truly enjoy the art of competing so much more than the result. 

 

 

 

Abby Wambach

You can do as many sprints as you want but there’s nothing like playing in a 90-minute soccer game. There’s no better way to gain your fitness, in my opinion, than playing in consistent games. 

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Jordan

The game of basketball has been everything to me. My place of refuge, place I’ve always gone where I needed comfort and peace. It’s been the site of intense pain and the most intense feelings of joy and satisfaction. It’s a relationship that has evolved over time, given me the greatest respect and love for the game.

