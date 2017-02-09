Preview: Black Heritage Celebration Month

Madison Watkins, Staff Writer

Black Heritage Celebration Month is a recognition of American history, focusing on the achievements of African Americans since the early 1900s. Originally recognized as “Negro History Week,” in 1926, it was not until 1976 when President Ford started dedicating the entire month of February to commemorate black heritage.

This year, over 20 events are being held on and off campus that include the Brown Bag Series, film screenings and general panel discussions. Many campus organizations including NAACP, HOLA, ACEP, Armstrong Men of Vision and Excellence and Student African American Sisterhood will be hosting events.

Armstrong’s celebration of black history kicked off on MLK Day last month when students and faculty marched in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade in downtown Savannah.

Events will continue until Feb. 28, ending with the Iron Chef: Afro-Caribbean Cuisine event in the Galley at 6 p.m. President Bleicken and Chef Ed will compete against Chef Greg and Provost of Academic Affairs, Dr. Smith.

Senior Sociology major and NAACP secretary Tatjuana Phillips shared her thoughts on this month’s celebrations. “The events I’m looking forward to are the Color Outside the Box discussion about the stereotype of black women and addressing colorism, and Black Women’s Empowerment Day on Feb. 20.”

“Black Women’s Empowerment Day celebrates our greatness and how far we have come and is filled with a lot of inspiration. I think it’s good to remind ourselves that those before us have done great things in this world. We are currently doing great things in this world, so we must keep moving forward even when things are difficult.”

There will be a Black Women Empowerment Expo in the Student Union Ballroom Monday, Feb. 20, from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. where local black business owners will be selling their products. Hosted by the Student African Sisterhood, the segment also includes a discussion and demonstration on natural hair care from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

NAACP president Kareana Medouze would like to see a large turnout at the month’s events.

“The Black Heritage Month Committee put a lot of work into planning them so I hope they all get amazing turnouts.” If she had to choose the event she is looking forward to the most she said, “The Annual ‘90s Party. We usually have a great turnout and it’s a time where everyone in the Armstrong community can come out and either relive the ‘90s or experience what it would have been like to be a teenager during that time period.”

The NAACP group on campus will be hosting its annual ‘90s Party Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. in the Compass Point Clubhouse.

For a complete list with details of Armstrong’s Black Heritage Celebration Month events, check Armstrong’s main calendar on Armstrong.edu or the display in the upstairs MCC building in front of the Multicultural Affairs office.