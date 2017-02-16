ASU Softball’s Hannah Reppert Awarded PBC Softball Player of the Week

Madison Watkins, Staff Writer

Armstrong softball senior Hannah Reppert has been named Peach Belt Conference (PBC) softball Player of the Week for the fourth time since 2015.

Reppert was named PBC softball Player of the Week once her sophomore year in 2015 and twice during her 2016 junior season.

Out of the five games played so far this season, Reppert has hit three home runs, six RBI’s and hit at least once per game. First year head coach, Kim Dean, speaks highly of Reppert, calling her “an outstanding athlete and leader.”

“[Reppert is] one of the best first basemen in the country and makes the entire infield stronger because of her ability to dig balls and keep our shifts in order,” Dean said. “She never lets any moment get too big and does not allow herself to unfold under pressure.”

Dean also added that, despite Reppert’s talents, she is a very modest teammate.

“She is very unselfish and would take the win and being called a good teammate over winning any personal award which is another reason she is so well respected among her peers.”

Reppert has recently been named 2017 Fastpitch News (FPN) Preseason NCAA Division II All-American Softball Team. She is also in the running to be named PBC’s Player of the Year.

“Honestly that is the last thing on my mind right now,” Reppert said, referring to being on PBC’s watchlist. “I just want to have a good senior year and have fun with my girls.”

Even though she is recognized with awards for her skillset, Reppert acknowledges the efforts of her teammates who have assisted her throughout her collegiate softball career.

“It is special being nominated for player of the week but I couldn’t do it without the support of my players and coaches,” Reppert said.

Being a senior, this is Reppert’s last chance to make an impact in Armstrong’s history. Most seniors would be worried about their individual statistics, however Reppert is only thinking of her teammates.

“I am definitely going to miss the girls,” Reppert said. “After all these girls are like my family away from home and it just won’t be the same without them! I have too many memories to count on one hand that this team has brought me.”

Look for Hannah Reppert and the rest of ASU’s softball team at the Florida Tech Marriott Brawl at the Beach this weekend in Melbourne, Florida.