Tanner Hall Q&A, PBC Freshman Player of the Week

Sarah Olin, Sports Editor

Q: What does it mean to you to be named freshman of the week?

A: It’s an honor and a privilege to receive it especially in the first week of the season. It just shows how the hard work in the offseason paid off for me.

Q:What are one or two things you currently do in your training that are keys to your success?

A: I think working out in the weight room is a big thing because it’s not only physical training but also mental too. And just throwing everyday, getting in the same routine every week.

Q: What would be your ultimate achievement?

A: To get drafted and play in the majors.

Q: Where do you draw your inspiration from?

A: I draw my inspiration from God, he blessed me with the talent and ability to play the game and I just want to honor him in everything I do on the field.

Q: What is your biggest challenge? What do you do to manage this challenge?

A: The thing that really challenges me is letting myself get to me. I’m really hard on myself with everything on the field and when I know I don’t do something as good as I could do it, it really bothers me, I think I handle with really just calming down and breathing and focusing on one thing at a time.

Q:What is the best advice you were ever given for your sport?

A: The best advice is “to do what i can and not try to do something I can’t” and I think that’s huge in baseball.