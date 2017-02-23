Whats new?

Career Corner

Posted on February 23, 2017 in News, Topics // 0 Comments

Emily Smith, Editor in Chief

Starting next week, Interim Director of Career Services Glenn Gibney will contribute regular articles to “Career Corner”- a section dedicated to helping students prepare for the future. This section of The Inkwell will include information on free career development services, job/internship opportunities, professional advice, announcements of upcoming fairs and professional development workshops, as well as student success stories.

According to Gibney, 80% of jobs are landed by networking. The Career Services office at Armstrong exists to do just that and more. The office also aids students in applying to graduate school, building resumes, preparing for interviews, thriving in professional settings and more.

Find Gibney’s first column in the March 2 issue of The Inkwell.

