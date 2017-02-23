Whats new?

Sweet Tease burlesque takes the Jinx, star signs align

Posted on February 23, 2017 in Arts & Entertainment, Topics // 0 Comments

John Winslow, Staff Writer

savannahsweettease

Sweet Tease burlesque takes the Jinx, star signs align.

While your Saturdays may be more interesting than the rest of the week, were you watching a libra weigh her scales, a mermaid find her legs or a gemini revel in psychotic tendencies? The above absurdities and more were on display at the Jinx for Written in the Stars: A Zodiac Inspired Burlesque Show put on by Savannahs very own burlesque troupe, the Savannah Sweet Tease.

Only the latest in a series of themed shows, the Sweet Tease puts on several productions which pay homage to months of the year, awkward affairs of the heart and film blockbusters to name a few.

Burlesque, when properly executed, finds a way to weave and balance sexuality, humor, tease and talent into a display that is simultaneously sensual, engaging, comedic and empowering.

For the performers of the Sweet Tease, empowerment is most important.

Massage therapy major and Sweet Tease performer Gabby Fajardo said, “I love to support my girlfriends and my community The Sweet Tease are the pride of local women, who not only entertain, but empower.

Performers exude auras of confidence and security in their performances.

Peterson Worrell, a local musician and regular attendee of Sweet Tease shows, explained that he appreciates the message of body positivity that the troupe has brought to Savannah, as well as the degree to which the group has embraced male performers.

The Sweet Tease has established itself as a landing point for performers from other cities, hosting this week Atlanta-based crooner, Johnny Pine and Starry Delight, from Knoxville.

Collaborations go both ways. The Sweet Tease have also lent individual acts to the road. Tease original Jack N. ThaCox has even performed in Londons annual Burlesque Festival, giving Europeans a reason to crave a little sugar in their tea.

Upcoming shows include 123 Tease on March 16 at Club One, as well as appearances at Bernies on Tybee and the Savannah Tattoo Festival. The troupe will launch its Pussy Grabs Backtour April 21 as a tribute to powerful women.

Follow the group on instagram @savannahsweettease or connect on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheSavannahSweetTeaseBurlesqueRevue.

About The Inkwell (1014 Articles)
A compelling news source at Armstrong State University since 1935.

Comments?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: