What are you planning for spring break?

Posted on February 23, 2017

kat

Probably staying here and going to the stuff downtown for St. Pattys Day

Kat Hagedorn, Biology Junior

 

 

 

 

sarahMy dad and I are going to New York. We’re going to spend a few days there and then I’ll stay with my family later in the week and get some homework done.

Sarah Roberson, Communication science sophomore

 

 

 

 

lilaMy pipe dream is to go hiking in the Blue Ridge mountains with my boyfriend. But who knows what might happen before then? I’m going to see the Growlers next weekend. That’s enough for now.

Lila Miller, Professional communications senior

 

 

 

porciaNope. I’m going to be working.

Portia Hall, Cellular molecular biology junior

 

 

 

 

 

natashaI’ll probably be working. Money don’t stop because it’s spring break.

Natasha Pointer, Gender and womens studies junior

 

 

