What are you planning for spring break?
Probably staying here and going to the stuff downtown for St. Pattys Day
Kat Hagedorn, Biology Junior
My dad and I are going to New York. We’re going to spend a few days there and then I’ll stay with my family later in the week and get some homework done.
Sarah Roberson, Communication science sophomore
My pipe dream is to go hiking in the Blue Ridge mountains with my boyfriend. But who knows what might happen before then? I’m going to see the Growlers next weekend. That’s enough for now.
Lila Miller, Professional communications senior
Nope. I’m going to be working.
Portia Hall, Cellular molecular biology junior
I’ll probably be working. Money don’t stop because it’s spring break.
Natasha Pointer, Gender and womens studies junior
