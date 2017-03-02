Glenn Gibney, Interim Director, Career Services

Hello, Pirates and welcome to the first edition of Career Corner! Starting today, the Armstrong Office of Career Services is bringing you a bi-monthly column aimed at helping you prepare for your next step after Armstrong.

For many of you that next step may be a career, it may be graduate school, or you could be still undecided (and that’s OK if you are!). Our office is prepared to help you with all things that may be coming your way, whether you’re a freshman or if you’re getting ready to graduate.

Our job is to help you create, mold, and achieve your vision of what post-graduate life looks like. Whether you want to be a business professional, apply your skills and passion to social causes, or continue your education, Career Services will assist you along the way.

So how can we help you? To begin, it’s important to know what we do NOT do. We are not a job placement office. Our mission is to help prepare you for a successful future by equipping you with the skills and creating opportunities to connect you with employers. That means that we offer career counseling and assessment testing to help you realize your skills and passions that will uncover potential career paths.

We provide resume critique and correction services so that you always put your best foot forward and maximize your chance at securing an interview. For those of you who are brave, we conduct mock interviewing, so that you “hit a home run” on that all-important interview.

We offer weekly workshops and one-on-one meetings to discuss LinkedIn Essentials, Internship Success Strategies (securing an internship and being successful on the job), Successful Job Search Strategies, Career Fair Strategies and much more. And of course we are the office that plans and conducts the annual Career Fair and Clothing Closet.

In addition to these services we have countless online resources to help aid you outside our office (armstrong.edu/departments/career-services). These online services include guidelines and example formats for resumes/cover letters; job search sites and tips; and interview preparation resources.

We also provide you (and all alumni) with an online portal to our events, local job postings and many more services via our College Central site. Your Career Services office also offers open-office hours twice a week, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. If you have a question about an interview, your resume, or anything that is career related, feel free to come by for some quick help.

Future articles in Career Corner will provide details on some of the services mentioned above. We will also share success stories from your fellow students who have worked with us to secure that “next step.”

We are located in Memorial College Center Room 101 right across from TechHub. Feel free to call us at 912-344-2653 or send us an email at career.services@armstrong.edu if you have any questions or would like to make an appointment.

What’s your “first step” to securing that “next step?” Log onto collegecentral.com/armstrong and register as a student.