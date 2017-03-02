NBA Trade Deadline Recap

John Keen

From major moves to minor moves, the 2017 NBA trade deadline Feb. 23 brought suspense and excitement to fans across the league.

Before diving into the transaction that took place Feb. 23, the biggest move of the NBA season took place over All-Star break When Sacramento Kings Center DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins, forward Omri Casspi were sent to the New Orleans Pelicans for guards Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway, Tyreke Evans and the Pelicans first-round pick.

Cousins, simply put, is one of the best big men in basketball. He now gives New Orleans, along with All-Star Anthony Davis, arguably the NBA’s best frontcourt. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Israeli forward Casspi provides the Pelicans bench with a boost in shooting.

Moving on from Cousin’s current contract saved Sacramento from having to pay Cousin’s next contract, a contract that could exceed $40 million annually. Furthermore, adding Hield and New Orleans first-round pick gives the Kings a few tools to help them with the rebuilding process.

Moving to deals done on deadline day, the day’s biggest move came in the form of a trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers centered around 22-year-old big man Nerlens Noel.

Dallas received Noel from the 76ers for center Andrew Bogut, swingman Justin Anderson and a 2017 lottery protected first-round pick (meaning: that if the Mavericks fail to make the postseason, the pick does not convey to the 76ers) or two 2018 second-round picks, if the pick does not convey in 2017.

While this move more heavily favors Dallas, unless they make postseason play and Philadelphia receives the Mavericks first-round pick, it benefits both teams. Dallas now has an athletic Center they have desperately needed and Philadelphia gets much needed help at the guard position.

In other news, the Oklahoma City Thunder sent backup point guard Cameron Payne, forward Joffrey Lauvergne and guard Anthony Morrow to the Chicago Bulls for forwards Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and Chicago’s 2018 second-round pick.

Acquiring Gibson from Chicago allows the Thunder to start the veteran forward from USC, while moving Sabonis, rookie forward acquired from Magic this offseason in Serge Ibaka deal, to a better suited bench role. Also, McDermott will provide the Thunder’s bench with some much needed shooting.

Meanwhile, the Bulls added, potentially, its point guard of the future in Payne while adding Lauvernge gives them a replacement for McDermott’s minutes.

Right before the trade deadline of 3:00 PM EST, the Toranto Raptors were able to acquire forward P.J. Tucker from the Phoenix Suns for Forward Jared Sullinger and the Raptor’s 2017,2018 second-round picks.

This move will provide Toronto will needed depth behind recently acquired Serge Ibaka and helps Phoenix free up cap space.

Other minor transaction involved: Mike Scott traded to Phoenix for cash consideration; Roy Hibbert traded to Denver for a heavily protected second round pick; and K.J. McDaniels traded to Brooklyn for cash consideration.