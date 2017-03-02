Savannah Stopover: Local band preview

Lila Miller, A&E Editor

The fast-approaching Savannah Stopover Music Festival brings bands to Savannah from all over the world for one March weekend. In addition to local bands, this year’s lineup features bands hailing from as far as Australia. Read on for band previews and their festival dates!

The local line-up this year includes Ambrose, Clouds and Satellites, Cusses, Damon and the Shitkickers, Garden Giant, Isaac Smith, Lulu the Giant, Lyn Avenue, McLeod, Miggs Son Daddy, Rude Dude and the Creek Freaks, San Soma and Taze Daze.

Ambrose is a bluesy, funk band spearheaded by Steven Baumgardner, better known as local DJ Basik Lee. Ambrose formed in 2013 and plays venues all over Savannah. They will perform Stopover Friday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Clouds and Satellites can usually be found playing in the Foxy Loxy courtyard. Clouds and Satellites features four songwriters, poignant lyrics and a soulful honky-tonk vibe within their songs. The music men are set to play Friday, March 10, at 10:30 p.m. on the second floor of Wild Wing Cafe in City Market.

Cusses are no strangers to stages. With hundreds of shows under the trio’s collective belt, Cusses brings a raucous rock n’ roll vibe to Stopover. Their first self-titled album hit No. 12 on the sub-modern charts in 2012 and their newest album “The Golden Rat” seems to be up to the challenge. Cusses plays Stopover Friday, March 10, at 11 p.m. at the Congress Street Social Club.

Damon and the Shitkickers have been Savannah mainstays for many years. They provide a grandstanding, definably country rock show. At most shows, the frontman can be seen thrusting himself into the crowd while having an attendee pluck some strings. The band plays the Jinx Saturday, March 11, at 5 p.m.

Garden Giant is a mixture of prevailing band members from Savannah, including the Curbdogs, General O, and Been Earthed. Garden Giant is an indie-rock hybrid trio with some sludgy dance rock thrown in. The three have played shows all over Savannah, are currently recording their first album and planning a tour across the Southeast region. They play Stopover’s Opening Night event Thursday, March 9, at the Ships of the Sea Museum.

Isaac Smith was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia and carved out a new home in Savannah. His music is southern rock and folksy with a strong inclination to his American roots. His intentions making music include exuding kindness and he means to bring that honesty and kindness to all venues he plays. Smith will perform at the Congress Street Social Club Thursday, March 9, at 9:30 p.m.

Lulu and The Giant includes a giant of its own in the form of Savannah native Rachel Shaner’s large, upright bass. The band also includes Daniel Malone from Michigan, who has been playing drums for over twenty years and Tybee Island local Alex Bazemore incorporating psychedelic riffs on guitar. Lulu and the Giant will play the Trinity United Church Saturday, March 11, at 4 p.m.

Lyn Avenue features Armstrong alumni CC Witt and Patrick Ellington as they blend a mix of Americana, folk and country. They have also been nominated three consecutive years for Best Country Band by both the GA Music Awards and the Georgia Country Awards. Lyn Avenue plays at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Congress Street Social Club.

McLeod also features Armstrong students and function as a four-piece psychedelic indie-rock band. Heavily influenced by Pink Floyd, Tame Impala and Radiohead, they can be described as spacey dream rock. McLeod will play the Congress Street Social Club Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m.

Miggs Son Daddy is in a club all his own. Miggs grew up outside of New York city and came to Savannah in 2006 as a SCAD illustration major. Miggs has been working in hip hop since 2009, starting out with open mics around Savannah. He has now played hundreds of shows, recorded an album and shared stages with Masta Killah of Wu-Tang Clan, Sage Francis, Curren$y, Open Mike Eagle, Homeboy Sandman, Ras Kass, Planet Asia, Illogic and Skrillex. Miggs will perform at Club One at 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 11.

Rude Dude and the Creek Freaks aren’t rude, but definitely have a freak element. The band features three friends from Columbus that moved to Savannah just over a year ago. Together they make for a serious garage rock/psychedelic beach goth band. They plan to release their first album “Acid Bath” in late spring. The Freaks play the Jinx at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

San Soma started with Chicago-born, Savannah resident Cody Sampson and is now joined by Liz Caputo on bass, and Billy Brennan on guitar. Sampson has an illustrious musical background but now focuses on three-piece outfit San Soma. San Soma has an ambient electronic feel, but their new album release “Desaturation” can evoke imagery of poppy despair. San Soma plays at Club One at 10 p.m. on Thursday March 9.

Taze Daze is the most recent project of Savannah musician Hunter Jayne. Jayne has played numerous shows with various bands including two piece band Wet Socks, as well as larger band Triathalon. Taze Daze brings a new level to Jayne’s performances. The band is best described as minimalist heavy synth funk. Taze Daze performs Thursday, March 9, at at 9 p.m. at El Rocko Lounge.

Be sure to check out these bands alongside touring acts during this year’s Savannah Stopover music festival. The full lineup and schedule can be found at savannahstopover.com