World’s Largest Non-Profit Organization Opens College Chapter At Armstrong

Rotary International strives to (1) promote peace, (2) fight diseases, (3) provide clean water, sanitation, hygiene, (4) save mothers and children, (5) support education and (6) grow local economies. The most recent top priority of Rotary has been eradicating Polio from the world, working hand-to-hand with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Under these avenues Rotary invests billions of dollars for disaster management through organizations like ShelterBox and builds sustainable communities around the world through their partnerships with world governments.

Rotary also serves the United Nations on an advisory capacity and is also the ONLY non-profit organization in the world to hold a permanent seat in the General Assembly.

One of Rotary’s many successful projects includes leadership development of the youth. Rotaract is Rotary International’s avenue for college students. In February 2016, the Rotaract Club of Armstrong State University was chartered under the sponsorship of the Rotary Club of Savannah South. Rotary links college students to more than 1.2 million business leaders around the world for networking, invests more than 100 million dollars in scholarships and exchange programs. Rotary supports increasing personal and professional growth of youth to be global citizens of tomorrow.

The Rotaract Club of Armstrong State University recently launched it’s website. It’s accessible at http://www.armstrongrotaract.org. Information about upcoming projects and opportunities on and off campus can be found on the website. The Rotaract Club hosts their general meetings every bi-weekly Mondays at 6:00 pm at the Solms Hall 108. The next meeting is on March 6, 2017.

Recently, the Vice President of the Rotaract Club won a fully funded scholarship to study at the University of Oslo, Norway in the summer. The Rotary in Georgia are proud investors of the Georgia Rotary Student Program (GRSP) which provides fully funded scholarships to international students to study in the state of Georgia for one year. Each year, 2-3 international students enroll to study at Armstrong through this program. For the year 2016-17 we have two students from Iceland and Scotland.

You can engage in your community, network with business leaders, grow as a world citizen, find lifelong friends who become your brothers and sisters and make a massive positive impact in the world for just $25 a semester. This fee provides you with a t-shirt, pin, badge and membership certificate as well.

If you need more information, email them at rotaract@armstrong.edu or subscribe to their website newsletter.