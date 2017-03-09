Armstrong holds Treasure Savannah for 6th year

Madison Watkins, Staff Writer

Each semester, Armstrong holds Treasure Savannah, a day of service for students and faculty to volunteer in Savannah. Throughout the day, students volunteer for organizations like the Salvation Army, Keep Savannah Beautiful and Skidaway Island State Park.

Student volunteer work varied depending on the organization. For example, Hoofs 4 Healing offers equine therapy. Students in this group helped riders and assisted in taking care of horses in the stable.

Keep Savannah Beautiful is the largest organization. Held in downtown Savannah, students were split into three groups to either spread mulch on a park playground, pick up trash around the neighborhood or accompany police officers to distribute safety pamphlets and calendars.

Several students and staff members volunteered for the first time. Freshman nursing major Virginia Helmuth said, “I wanted to see what it was all about and was curious to try it. I wanted see it all for myself and get involved in the community.”

David Henry of Armstrong’s Financial Aid department said, “I used to do community service and I thought it would be a good opportunity to meet students and do something good for the community.”

“I think it’s a good change of pace and it gives you a different perspective on how much the city needs help. It reminds you you need to help out to make your community better,” Henry added.

Sophomore nursing major Alyssa Frederick, participant in Treasure Savannah for the second time and working at the YMCA said, “Treasure Savannah was a beneficial service opportunity. It’s a great experience of selflessly giving back to the community. The more who participate, the greater impact on Savannah.”

Helmuth said she participated in Treasure Savannah because she “felt like it would be a good opportunity to make Savannah look better. I like being able to help pick up litter whenever I can.”

Senior Kourtney Sims and junior Shekenia Thurmond volunteered with Keep Savannah Beautiful. They wanted to do Treasure Savannah because they “like doing volunteer work and enjoy giving back to the community. Armstrong is really involved in it.”