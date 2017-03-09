Armstrong Men’s Tennis team dominates against Northwood Timberwolves

Teresa Durham, Staff Writer

Power matches were in all courts Sunday afternoon at Armstrong’s Tennis Complex. Taking the No. 3 ranking in the league, the men’s team smashed their way through Michigan’s Northwood Timberwolves 9-0.

All three doubles matches were made Armstrong’s by some fantastic team play early on.

Ranked No. 5 in the recent doubles’ rankings of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association NCAA Division II, junior Jan Portest and sophomore Alberto Caceres Casas take the No. 1 doubles’ match at 8-1 against Timberwolves’ senior Austin Woody and freshman Kobus Sauerman.

“The number one team, Alberto and Jan, did a great job just dominating,” Head Tennis Coach Sean McCaffrey said.

No. 14 in doubles’ ranking, duo of Captain and senior Luca Cerin and senior Ignacio “Nacho” Hernandez downed Timberwolves’ freshman Francois Sauerman and sophomore David Reinauer for an 8-1 win for No. 2 doubles’.

Timberwolves’ sophomores Ivan Medvynskyi and Hayden Drury were beaten for No. 3 doubles by Pirates’ freshmen Bjorn Kurtze and Lorenzo Camilli 8-3.

“When you’re playing a conference opponent, it’s certainly nice to have that kind of cushion,” Head Coach McCaffrey said.

The singles’ matches were also in Armstrong’s favor.

No. 1 singles seemed to be the toughest with No. 4-ranked in singles’ Alberto Caceres Casas winning the match at 6-4, 6-4 against Austin Woody.

Ranked No. 22 singles Ignacio Hernandez captured No. 2 singles versus Northwood’s freshman Kobus Sauerman at 6-1, 6-3.

Freshman Pirate Bjorn Kurtze got a hard-won 6-2 victory on Francois Sauerman for No. 3 singles.

In a battle between serious power players, Armstrong junior Jan Portest streaked out an easy win of 6-2, 6-1 for No. 4 singles against Timberwolves’ sophomore David Reinauer. A mini drop shot battle played out before Reinauer took it, but Yan won with one of his several service aces.

Pirates’ freshman Alvaro Cruz Chamorro had no issues against Northwood’s sophomore Lorenz Bialkowski, taking No. 5 singles at 6-1, 6-3.

Another freshman from Armstrong, Lorenzo Camilli, takes out Ivan Medvynskyi 6-2, 6-0 for the last singles match. The men’s matches finished off at two hours and thirty minutes.

More home matches are to follow at the new Armstrong Tennis Complex:

This Thursday the 9th at 2:00 p.m. we play Hawaii Pacific. (Men’s team only)

Friday the 10th at 2:00 p.m. is against Barry. (Both teams)

Sunday the 12th at 2:00 p.m. Valdosta State will be our opponents. (Both teams)

Monday the 13th at 10:00 a.m. West Florida will play against us. (Both teams)