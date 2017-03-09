Visiting Writers Series Welcomes Dr. Emily Rosko

Taylor Surine, Staff Writer

Armstrong’s College of Liberal Arts continued their Visiting Writers Series this past Thursday, March 2, with the College of Charleston’s Dr. Emily Rosko. Her reading comes following a delay due to hurricane Matthew last October.

Rosko held a poetry workshop open to Armstrong students earlier in the day.

Students were engaged and were able to ask Rosko questions about poetry and her own personal struggles as a writer.

The theme of the seminar was “the complaint poem,” of which Rosko explained the history and significance. She explained that complaint poems are “open lyric form” and broke down its different elements.

She led a writing exercise that allowed the students to write, not of their own complaints, but of the complaints that stereotypical characters might have. This facilitated free-writing that she encouraged students to shape into poetry.

That evening at Foxy Loxy Cafe, Rosko gave a poetry reading.

Armstrong lecturer of English, Dr. William Belford, introduced Rosko, saying, “I didn’t know Dr. Rosko before tonight. I knew that she was faculty at the College of Charleston’s Graduate Program for Creative Writing, and as such I thought I would check out her poetry and see if maybe she’d be someone we should invite down here. I chose wisely.”

Rosko began by reading three newer poems from her book “Weather Inventions:” “Not Need, But the Sky Outright,” “Arrow” and “Fern.”

She proceeded with a few poems from her first book, “Raw Goods Inventory” and ended with poetry from her book titled “Prop Rockery.”

Rosko’s books were for sale at the event and she was available for questions and conversation immediately after her reading. The audience did not hesitate to flood her with questions and adoration.

Dr. Emily Rosko lives and teaches in Charleston, SC. She has written several books including “Weather Inventions,” “Raw Goods Inventory” and “Prop Rockery.” For more information, Dr. Rosko can be contacted at roskoe@cofc.edu