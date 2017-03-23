Whats new?

Did you make your life harder by procrastinating over spring break?

March 23, 2017

I got an extension on an essay to the Monday after spring break that was originally due the Thursday prior. And I didn’t write it until the morning it was due.

Michaela Templeton, freshman rehabilitation science

 

 

 

Payton Dye, freshman spanish

 

 

 

Jordan Riggs, freshman psychology

 

 

 

 

Kenia Thurmond, junior biology

 

 

Courtney Sims, senior criminal justice and international relations

 

