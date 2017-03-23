Did you make your life harder by procrastinating over spring break?
I got an extension on an essay to the Monday after spring break that was originally due the Thursday prior. And I didn’t write it until the morning it was due.
Michaela Templeton, freshman rehabilitation science
I just laid in bed and caught up on sleep. I didn’t start an essay until the day it was due. I also had Spanish work and didn’t do any of it and now I’m a lesson and half behind. And thats my major.
Payton Dye, freshman spanish
I hella played myself. I’m turning in a bunch of stuff late. My post lab-haven’t done that.
Jordan Riggs, freshman psychology
I had a study plan and left it at home. I’m only ahead in two classes but I basically played myself because I had a project due today so I had to do it. I also failed an in class quiz. I just want to relax. I’m just stressed. I’ve been rushing to get ahead.
Kenia Thurmond, junior biology
I think I messed up because I went home and it’s not a break because you have to visit everyone and when you get back you want to relax. I got thrown back in. Your wheels aren’t going after a break.
Courtney Sims, senior criminal justice and international relations
