Savannah Stopover Music Festival: the highlights

Lila Miller, A&E Editor

Savannah’s eighth annual Stopover music festival hit the town the weekend before Armstrong’s spring break March 9-11. Stopover featured over 80 acts from local Savannah bands from as far as New Zealand and Wales.

Show venues ranged from the voluminous and ethereal Trinity United Methodist Church, to the Maritime Ships of the Sea Museum’s airy outdoor stage. Other venues included the Congress Street Social Club, El Rocko’s Lounge, The Jinx, Wild Wing Cafe and many more.

Notable acts included Lee Fields and the Expressions, Kishi Bashi, Julien Baker, Chain of Flowers, High-Waisted, JEFF the Brotherhood, and Rude Dude and the Creek Freaks.

Shortly after checking into the press and artist lounge, Wales-based band Chain of Flowers stood outside dressed like Morrissey but with a harder-than-Smiths reputation.

After introductions, the five men give their initial impressions of american culture as they tour the US from New York to California. With a Four-Loko malt beverage in hand, bassist Ross vividly describe some of their observations about touring in the U.S., including the southeast region’s penchant for affixing mock-testicles to the trailer hitches.

Later, acoustic music aficionados flocked to the Trinity United Methodist Church for Julien Baker’s haunting solo performance with her upright bass. Her voice carried through the large church while her poignant lyrics held the room silent, bringing some to tears.

Meanwhile at The Jinx, Daddy Issues performed a raucous punk set. The band features an all-girl lineup that serves up classic punk guitar riffs, simple bass lines and thrashing drums. Although the band has only been together for a year and a half, they already have over 7,000 Facebook fans and have embarked on their first Spring tour.

Over at El-Rocko Lounge, self-proclaimed “bubblegrunge” act, Charly Bliss, hit the stage with electric energy and verve. Charly Bliss includes four members fronted by Eva Hendricks. Hendricks emanates an ethereal pixie stomping around in Doc Marten boots and engaging the the crowd asking, “what does everyone think about who won the Bachelor?…Don’t leave me high and dry!”

Overall, the Savannah Stopover Music Festival had something to offer for everyone, including its all-ages events, featured more bands from different locales and included more venues than ever before.

For more information on next year’s festival, check out savannahstopover.com. See you next year.