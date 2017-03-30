Flannery O’Connor turns 92, celebrated in birthday parade

Kayla Gamble, Staff Writer

Flannery O’Connor: the famed Savannah-born au- thor famous for works like “Wise Blood,” “A Good Man is Hard to Find” and “Good Country People” was the fo- cus of a downtown celebra- tion of what would have been her 92nd birthday.

On Sunday, Flannery O’Connor Childhood Home Foundation board hosted a parade and birthday celebra- tion in Savannah’s Lafayette Square where the childhood home is located.

Participants enjoyed a birthday cake, free tours of the Flannery O’Connor home, cheerful vendors and local authors (such as Armstrong’s own Dr. Morris) selling their books.

This marks the fifth an- nual parade and celebration.

The parade began with live music by The Sweet Thunder Strolling Band who would also lead the parade.

“It’s lovely. It’s home- grown and it’s about people in the neighborhood. I give