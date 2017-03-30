Telfair’s College Night lets students roam Jepson Center

In a town heavily-populated by college students, many in Savannah take advantage of local college nights at restaurants, bars and bowling alleys. Telfair Museums, however, will be hosting its first College Night at the Jepson Center next Saturday, April 8, from 5–8 p.m.

The first twenty students to attend will receive a unique tour of the Jepson Center, hear exclusive stories from museum staff not shared on regular tours, win prizes and explore the Jepson Center more than regular museum admission allows.

Telfair will also incorporate a drop-in studio for students, allowing them to create a personal piece of art during their night at the museum. The studio assistant will also be available to showcase and educate students on several art techniques.

The popular Nick Cave exhibit, “Soundsuits and Tondos” will also be available for viewing. Modern and Contemporary Art curator Rachel Reese will host a tour sharing knowledge about the artist in one of the museum’s most popular exhibits.