Telfair’s College Night lets students roam Jepson Center
Lila Miller, A&E Editor
In a town heavily-populated by college students, many in Savannah take advantage of local college nights at restaurants, bars and bowling alleys. Telfair Museums, however, will be hosting its first College Night at the Jepson Center next Saturday, April 8, from 5–8 p.m.
The first twenty students to attend will receive a unique tour of the Jepson Center, hear exclusive stories from museum staff not shared on regular tours, win prizes and explore the Jepson Center more than regular museum admission allows.
Telfair will also incorporate a drop-in studio for students, allowing them to create a personal piece of art during their night at the museum. The studio assistant will also be available to showcase and educate students on several art techniques.
The popular Nick Cave exhibit, “Soundsuits and Tondos” will also be available for viewing. Modern and Contemporary Art curator Rachel Reese will host a tour sharing knowledge about the artist in one of the museum’s most popular exhibits.
KCHUNG Radio, a Los Angeles-based radio station will be broadcasting live from the Jepson throughout the event. Students can request songs, listen to music submitted by peers and have a chance to go live on the air around the Historic District over radio.
College Night at the Telfair’s Jepson Center is the first of its kind to welcome the local student population and expose them to art they may not otherwise have the opportunity to view. Telfair’s Jepson Center often hosts modern and contemporary exhibitions from eminent in- ternational, national and local artists.
For students interested in membership, Telfair Museums offers a student membership rate of $20. Each membership provides access to world-class art, lectures, events and more throughout the entire calendar year.
College Night at the Telfair gives students a chance to check out art exhibitions, create art, listen to music and engage in humanities at no cost. College Night is hosted after-hours after the museum is closed from 5-8 p.m. on April 8. The event is available to all local college students with valid ID.
For more information, call the Telfair’s Jepson Center at (912) 790-8800 or check out the Facebook event, “College Night 2017.”
