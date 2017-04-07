Whats new?

The results are in: 2017-2018 SGA executive board

Posted on April 7, 2017 in News, Topics // 0 Comments

17353458_10155112068076112_5856227591005470061_nKylie Fields, Managing Editor

Results for the 2017-2018 Student Government Association (SGA) executive board were finalized Friday afternoon.

Nipuna Ambanpola, running unopposed, was named president of SGA. Neil Madrid, also unopposed, was named vice president.  Daniela Camacaro was voted treasurer, while Gabriela Montes was voted secretary.

The results were as follows:

Ambanpola: 90 percent
Madrid: 89 percent
Camacaro: 63.6 percent
Montes: 65.7 percent

For more information on the new executive board, read about their experience and qualifications outlined at the March 29 debate.

About The Inkwell (1065 Articles)
A compelling news source at Armstrong State University since 1935.

Comments?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: