The results are in: 2017-2018 SGA executive board
Kylie Fields, Managing Editor
Results for the 2017-2018 Student Government Association (SGA) executive board were finalized Friday afternoon.
Nipuna Ambanpola, running unopposed, was named president of SGA. Neil Madrid, also unopposed, was named vice president. Daniela Camacaro was voted treasurer, while Gabriela Montes was voted secretary.
The results were as follows:
Ambanpola: 90 percent
Madrid: 89 percent
Camacaro: 63.6 percent
Montes: 65.7 percent
For more information on the new executive board, read about their experience and qualifications outlined at the March 29 debate.
