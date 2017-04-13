Whats new?

stress1I’m a student athlete so soc-cer is my way out. I’ll hit the ball as hard as I can. But non sports related- I go eat a nice dinner if I’m really stressed.

Casey Couch, Sophomore exercise science

 

 

 

stress2When I’m stressed I make to do lists and I eat chocolate.

Autumn Mayo, Freshman proffessional communications

 

 

 

 

stress3Girls night and relaxing or studying with friends helps.

Briana Pery,  Freshman nursing

 

 

 

 

stress4Studying with friends makes it easier because you’re not overwhelmed.

Tavonnia Fisher, Freshman chemistry

