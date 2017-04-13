I’m a student athlete so soc-cer is my way out. I’ll hit the ball as hard as I can. But non sports related- I go eat a nice dinner if I’m really stressed.
Casey Couch, Sophomore exercise science
When I’m stressed I make to do lists and I eat chocolate.
Autumn Mayo, Freshman proffessional communications
Girls night and relaxing or studying with friends helps.
Briana Pery, Freshman nursing
Studying with friends makes it easier because you’re not overwhelmed.
Tavonnia Fisher, Freshman chemistry
