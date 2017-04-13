TechFest to showcase Armstrong students’ technology achievements

Kayla Rand, Staff Writer

TechFest is an annual event that allows students to showcase technology their projects from in or out of the classroom. The event is open to the public, allowing students to present to their peers, professors and organizations.

The three-part event held at 12 p.m. Friday, April 14, will open with a guest speaker session by a guest expert in technology from the community. They are given the opportunity to present and speak on a chosen topic related to the field.

Last year, Tino Mantella, president and CEO of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), presented the State of the Industry Report, describing the rise and expansion of the technology community in the State of Georgia.

A poster session will follow where registered students will present their projects to viewers and undisclosed judges who will vote and announce the best overall projects at the close of the event.

The third and final part of TechFest is the business section which shifts the focus to networking and creates an job fair atmosphere. Company representatives and local employers have information stations where they can engage with students.

Job opportunities are frequently offered, including full-time, part-time and internship positions. This section leaves attendees with an understanding of the array of potential careers available in technology.

Jordan Brown, president of the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM), encourages students to attend because of the benefits.

“Last year I was approached by Chatham County Information and Communication Services for a potential internship,” Brown said. “During the business session, I spoke with another local company that I am actually interning with now.”

Regardless of whether students present or not, Tech Fest’s networking is one of its biggest attractions. Companies use TechFest as an opportunity to recruit new employees for their organization.

According to the State of the Industry Report, GA ranked seventh in overall creation of technology jobs. In 2015, 12,076 positions were added, up 4.4 percent from the previous year.

For questions about registration, attendance, presenting or volunteering, contact Serena Rodriguez at serena.rodriguez@armstrong.edu. For more information, visit Armstrong’s Department of Computer Science and Information Technology in Science Center 202, or call 912-344-2542.