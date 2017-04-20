In the remaining three weeks of classes, the push to-wards summer break becomes nearly rabid as students strug-gle to complete assignments, study for exams and find some semblance of creature comfort. Comfort in its most accessible form is usually food. The two recipes below are both under $10, require a thirty minute prep time at most, need limited cooking knowledge and no fancy tools or hardware are necessary. Coca-Cola crock pot chicken Tools needed:

1 crock pot. If there is not one available, most Goodwills will sell them for around $6- 8. Ingredients:

four boneless, skinless chicken breasts.

One bottle of barbecue sauce, Sweet Baby Ray’s regular barbecue sauce recommended.

One to two 12 ounce cans of Coca-Cola, as personal preference dictates.

One tablespoon of minced garlic

A few dashes of soy sauce 1. Wash off chicken breasts and place in crock pot covered on HIGH for three hours. 2. After chicken has fully cooked, drain juices from crock pot. 3. Mix the sauces, cola and garlic together. 4. Pour mixture over chicken and allow to cook for another thirty minutes on HIGH. 5. Eat the chicken. One breast is one serving. While the chicken itself is often enough for unassuming carnivores, quick and painless optional sides include ready-made frozen vegetables sauteed on the stove or steamed in the microwave, quick-boil bags of rice or meal-ready sides like alfredo pasta. Enjoy! Macaroni and Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Tools needed: 1 saute pan

1 spatula Ingredients: