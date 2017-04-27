Armstrong professor chosen as Governor’s Teaching Fellow

Lucy Stone, News Editor

Engineering Studies professor Dr. Priya Thamburaj Goeser has been chosen to participate in the Governor’s Teaching Fellow Program 2017. Started by former governor Zell Miller in 1995, it is designed specifically for higher education faculty to receive more opportunities to improve teaching skills. Miller’s vision was for faculty to be trained in the latest technology and educational tools.

Offered through the Institute of High Education at the University of Georgia (UGA), the program includes a two week symposium in May on UGA’s campus followed by instructional projects on Armstrong’s campus.

Goeser has been awarded the Outstanding Mid-Career Teaching Award in 2014 by the American Society for Engineering Education in the southeast. Also in 2014, she received an Affordable Leaning Georgia Award for Innovation and Early Success in Textbook Transformation to no-cost Open Education Recourses. To date, she has had 12 research grants funded and been published 11 times.

Currently, Goeser is the project director of MATLAB Marina, faculty advisor for the Engineering Learning Center and is on the planning team of the Engineering Design Challenge.