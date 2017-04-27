Whats new?

Armstrong professor chosen as Governor’s Teaching Fellow

Posted on April 27, 2017 in News, Topics // 0 Comments

Lucy Stone, News Editor

teachingfellow

Dr. Priya Goeser receives Governor’s Teaching Fellow. (Armstrong Communications)

Engineering Studies professor Dr. Priya Thamburaj Goeser has been chosen to participate in the Governor’s Teaching Fellow Program 2017. Started by former governor Zell Miller in 1995, it is designed specifically for higher education faculty to receive more opportunities to improve teaching skills. Miller’s vision was for faculty to be trained in the latest technology and educational tools.

Offered through the Institute of High Education at the University of Georgia (UGA), the program includes a two week symposium in May on UGA’s campus followed by instructional projects on Armstrong’s campus.

Goeser has been awarded the Outstanding Mid-Career Teaching Award in 2014 by the American Society for Engineering Education in the southeast. Also in 2014, she received an Affordable Leaning Georgia Award for Innovation and Early Success in Textbook Transformation to no-cost Open Education Recourses. To date, she has had 12 research grants funded and been published 11 times.

Currently, Goeser is the project director of MATLAB Marina, faculty advisor for the Engineering Learning Center and is on the planning team of the Engineering Design Challenge.

About The Inkwell (1095 Articles)
A compelling news source at Armstrong State University since 1935.

Comments?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: