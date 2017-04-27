Glenn Gibney, Director of Career Services

This article wraps up our debut semester at the Career Corner in The Inkwell. Congratulations to all of you who are graduating! It’s our greatest hope that you are prepared for your next adventure, because that is our mission:

To help prepare Armstrong students for a successful future by equipping them with the skills and opportunities to connect with potential employers.

Why Career Services?

Because we help you understand how work works. And your fellow students tell us that working with our office gives them skills they don’t get from the classroom. An astounding 97.2% of Armstrong graduates who completed the exit survey at this month’s Spring Graduate Fair said that they would recommend our services to a fellow student. That’s better than Apple or Amazon!

In fact, some of you shared your success stories with us:

Meagan Williams contacted us on March 16th with this note:

“Thank you for doing the mock interview with me and giving me so many helpful tips. I wanted to let you know that I got the job at Emory!! I felt so much more relaxed because of the mock interview. I have already recommended career services to my friends and will continue to do so!”

Mazin Ali wrote us on April 4th:

“After going in for a mock interview with Career Services, I felt completely prepared for the actual job interview. I even got the job!”

And Sarah Rose wrote us to say:

“I just wanted to thank you for a very informative class today. You presented valuable tips and information and I feel much more prepared now to start my resume.”

Thank you for your success stories and for taking advantage our career development services.

For those of you who are returning in the Summer or Fall, please schedule a time to meet with our staff for resume critiques, career counseling, mock interviews, job search and many more services. Register now at www.collegecentral.com/armstrong to review job opportunities and all Career Services upcoming events. There are still internship opportunities available for this summer in sales, social media/multimedia, financial services, marine policy, and marketing.

Enjoy your summer, have fun and work hard to find relevant opportunities that will give you the experience you need to pursue your goals.