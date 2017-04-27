Whats new?

Fired. Why? Police chief fired for unknown reasons

Posted on April 27, 2017 in News, Topics // 0 Comments

Inkwell Editorial Board

Willcox_Wayneofficialphotograph

Pictured: Former Chief of Police at Armstrong, Wayne Wilcox, was fired after 8 years of service. (IACLEA) 

Following a Consolidation Implementation Committee meeting Friday, social media buzzed with the news of Armstrong Police Chief Wayne Willcox being fired.

“I’m getting a little tired of reading about changes to Armstrong through news articles being shared on Facebook,” junior spanish major Charlie Breazeale said.

WSAV reported that the long time police chief was “given no legitimate reason why he was fired.”

Willcox has been the police chief for eight years. He implemented the Cyber Forensics Division at Armstrong which involves the forensic examination of computers and cell phones. He has won many awards for his work including the recent 2015 Award for Administrative Excellence from The International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators as well as the Spirit of Armstrong Award

The Award for Administrative Excellence is presented for outstanding service in areas such as policy and planning, investigations and crime prevention. New and innovative ideas, cost savings, enhanced administrative techniques and management ideas are also considered for award selection.

The future of the cyber security department at Armstrong is unclear at this time.

Tiffany Land will serve as the Interim Chief of Police. Land has been a member of Armstrong’s police force for 11 years.

About The Inkwell (1095 Articles)
A compelling news source at Armstrong State University since 1935.

Comments?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: