Savannah’s March for Science shows concerns of local citizens

Devin McGrath, Staff Writer

Savannah’s satellite March for Science was one of the hundreds of satellite marches that took place this past Saturday.

A wide variety of Savannah residents showed turned out for the march, from scientists to parents, to girl scouts. The satellite march began at 11 a.m. in downtown Savannah and traveled from Johnson Square to Forsyth Park.

The march was in conjunction with the celebration of Earth Day and recent political developments disavowing scientific findings or funding for the sciences.

A variety of Savannah residents, concerned citizens and lovers of science shared with the Inkwell many different reasons for their participation.

One Girl Scout said that, “some people are saying science isn’t real when it definitely is.”

Two local marine scientists from Savannah nonprofit, the Nature Conservancy, marched for many reasons.

“I’m marching because without science we wouldn’t have beer, medicine or coffee. Coffee is the most important…Science makes the world go round. We live longer because of science,” Tina Walters said.

“Science underpins all the work that we do at the Nature Conservancy where we’re working to protect the lands and waters on which all life depends,” Amanda Meadows explained.

Savannah local, Elizabeth Harvey, stated that she was “here as a concerned citizen about the state of science in the country, and where we’re going, and hopefully how we can continue to fund science and science research.”

Harvey further explained that she was also marching as a parent, “I think it’s important that my son sees us marching and talking about the importance of science.”

“I think that science, and government-funded science has provided a lot of benefits for society… over the last hundred years or so, especially since World War II, and I think unfortunately science has become a bit of a political football, which is unfortunate because the benefits of science benefit everyone regardless of their political affiliation,” Savannah local, Clifton Buck, said.

“ I think it’s important for the citizens of Georgia and the United States at large to come out and show their support for science so that we can do things like protect our clean air and clean water, make sure we have safe food and continue to be leaders in technology, development and medicine.”

Although she doesn’t work in the sciences, Carol Greenberg, director of MorningStar Cultural Arts Group, had much to say.

“I find that because I work in the cultural arts, that critical thinking and problem solving are essential to living a full and complete life. And I think it’s very necessary to distinguish between facts and fantasy,” she said.

Savannah Technical College biology professor, Jeannie Epperly, was also in attendance marching alongside Greenberg.

“Science needs a positive voice, and I’m concerned about how scientists are being influenced from outside forces to which direction we’re supposed to think, which direction we’re supposed to teach,” she explained.

Savannah’s satellite March for Science provided a platform for Savannah residents and people from all over the region to show their steadfast approval in continued scientific exploration.

To get more involved, like “March for Science: Savannah” on Facebook.