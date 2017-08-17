Meet the Editors

Kayla Rand – Editor in Chief

Hi Pirates! I am proud to announce that I am the new Inkwell Editor-in-Chief. After working in the newspaper industry for two years, I decided to obtain my master’s degree at Armstrong. Unfortunately this is my final semester, but I know I will bring a diverse voice to the paper as I am the only graduate student on staff! I look forward to closing my chapter here with bang and starting my career in communications once I walk across that stage on December 9th. You can find me covering different events on campus or in the Inkwell office in MCC. Don’t be afraid to say hi!

Lila Miller – Arts and Entertainment Editor

This is my second year as the A&E editor and I couldn’t be more pleased to be back in the Inkwell office. I get a kick out of personally curating the weekly playlist. I’m also a serious bibliophile with a penchant for poetry. When I’m not studying, I enjoy practicing French, listening to records and making art in various mediums. Although I seem brooding, a warm hello can thaw out my cool demeanor. See you around campus!

Taylor M. Surine – News Editor

Though I’m a new face at the Inkwell this year, I’m a senior English – Professional Communications major. I’ll be graduating in May of 2018 and packing my bags for for graduate school at PSU in Portland, Oregon the day after. I keep myself busy as news editor at the Inkwell and senior editor of the Calliope, with an internship at Southern Poetry Review and a part-time serving job, and mothering a sweet pup. If I don’t say hi, it’s probably because I haven’t slept, but I enjoy every minute of chaos that comes with the million things I do on the daily. I hope to see everyone’s smiling faces around campus.

Stanton Dobson – Copy Editor

What’s good! My name’s Stanton. I’m a Computer Science major here at Armstrong that is looking to minor in physics, and my hobbies include learning languages and practicing piano. This is my first time working as a copy editor at a newspaper and at the inkwell but I hope I can do my part here to promote this school’s reputation. Previously I served as a tutor at Armstrong’s Writing Center. You may have seen me around there too.

Zach Armstrong – Layout Editor

I am a senior Computer Science major with emphasis in Cyber Security. This is my second year working in the layout position at the Inkwell. I got into the layout position from working on multiple products in the Adobe Suite and being curious about the other products. When I am not making the paper beautiful for the eyes, I can be found in my room playing video games or around campus hanging with friends.