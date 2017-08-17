Whats new?

What do you like best about Armstrong’s campus?

Posted on August 17, 2017 in Op-Ed

 

“The resources available, like the Learning Commons and Lane Library. I like how you can book rooms [in the Learning Commons]. It was really helpful during finals week.”

Caitlyn Williams, Nuclear Medicine, Sophomore

 

“I like the Learning Commons because it is too easy to take a nap in my dorm.”

Jake Walbert, Business Economics, Freshman

 

 

“I like the Arboretum feature.”

Karrington McAfee, Radiologic Science, Junior

 

 

 

“The easy commute, it is easy to meet people and easy to get to classes.”

Kadeshia Cooley, Art Education, Senior

 

 

“The close-knit community, small classes and the opportunities available for people who know how to grab them.”

Nipuna Ambanola, SGA President, Economics, Junior

