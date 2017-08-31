Fashion Trends for the Fall

Paige Scott, Staff Writer

With colder weather just around the corner, it’s time to upgrade your wardrobe and kick off the school year in style with new fall trends! Here are a few fall trends originally published in Seventeen Magazine’s July issue:

-Layers, layers and more layers

Layer a cute top over your favorite dress, or summer overalls with long sleeves and a chunky sweater for the perfect fall look. Senior Art Education major Kelly Coleman loves the layered look. She usually pairs a cute dress with a long sweater or kimono for a boho-inspired, trendy fall look.

-Laid back graphic tees and sweatshirts

Plan your outfit of the day around a cute graphic tee with your favorite band or a cool saying. Pair with your favorite jean shorts, moto jacket, and sneakers for a comfy, everyday look, or a plaid skirt and high socks to bring back old school prep.

-Big sleeves

Channel your inner Stevie Nicks with huge bell sleeves this fall. A pretty shift dress with massive sleeves and ankle boots is trendy and easy to throw on before heading out or going to class. Add a black hat and a long necklace for an even witchier vibe.

-Earthy textures and tones

This season is all about boho-festival vibes, and you can totally wear white after Labor Day. Look festival ready by wearing a suede miniskirt with a lace-up neutral top and ankle boots and adding printed tights for chilly days. You can also go for a simpler, more casual look by wearing a plain lace up dress with a denim jacket.

-Bright athleisure

Get ready for game day by pairing your team’s jersey with a bright jacket, distressed denim, and chill sneakers. For a look that is a little more chic, wear your distressed denim with a neutral top, heels, and a scarf that matches your team’s colors.

-70s flashback

The 70s are officially back, and it’s time to trade in your skinny pants for high-waisted flare jeans. Add a shiny top and funky necklace for the ultimate 70s look. To look even more 70s, pick up a pair of velvet flare pants to wear with your favorite band tee. Another one of Kelly’s favorite fall trends is flare jeans. She usually wears hers with a graphic tee, layered jewelry, and a fur jacket for the perfect fall look.

-Denim everything

When is denim not in? Pick up a go-to denim dress for a simple and easy fall outfit. Wear it with sandals now, and tall boots as the weather gets cooler. While you’re at it, grab some patchwork denim that you can wear all year round!

-Punk details

Add cool-girl edge to any outfit by wearing leather. Throw on a leather jacket over a graphic tee, or wear leather leggings with fall basics. Who says leather should be black? Try colored leather to update your look.

As you can see, this fall there’s something for everyone, and there’s plenty of ways to be comfy on campus while staying on trend. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and pick up something you wouldn’t usually wear. This season’s all about trying something new and mixing styles. Happy shopping, y’all!