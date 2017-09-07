How to Use Career Services

Paige Scott, Staff Writer

One of the best things about Armstrong is that it always wants students to succeed and does whatever it takes to make sure they do both as students and once they are alumni. One way they do this that many students are unaware of is through the Career Services office and webpage. Career Services is an office on campus that is designed to help students prepare for their future by helping students with career planning, making resumes, interviewing skills, searching for jobs, and applying to graduate school.

During the first two years of college, a lot of students change their major at least once (or twice, or three times.) Finding the right major can be extremely tough. So, Career Services offers several resources to help students make sure they are on the right track. Students can make an appointment with a counselor to help plan their major and career, or explore their personality and interests to find a major that works for them. There are also several self-assessments, such as the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, students can take at Career Services to learn their personality type and general interests.

Once you know what career fields you may be interested in, Career Services gives students access to The Georgia Information System, which allows students to see statistics and facts on specific careers. Students can also use Graduation Surveys found on the Career Services page on Armstrong’s website to see what Armstrong students are up to after graduating. According to the Career Services page on Armstrong’s website, Graduation Surveys show “what graduate schools Armstrong students attend, as well as which employers have hired Armstrong students.” The Graduation Surveys are separated by major, so it’s easy to find which career field you are looking for. The Career Services webpage also has several tools students can use to write their resume, including a resume writing guide and sample resumes for specific majors. Students are invited to use these online tools to create their resume, and then visit the Career Services office to have it reviewed and critiqued.

So, you’ve decided on a major and made a killer resume, now what? The next step is to visit the Career Services website and check out internship opportunities and job postings. Career Services posts “part-time, seasonal, co-op, internship, and post-graduate” job openings for employers using College Central Network. Students can look through hundreds of job opportunities, and “create custom job search agents so [they’ll] be notified each time a new job that meets [their] interests is posted. After finding a job and submitting a resume, comes the interview process. Career Services offers several tips on how to prepare for an interview, such as outfit do’s and don’ts and sample questions. Students can also schedule a mock interview with Career Services to better prepare themselves for future interviews. To even further prepare students for interviews, Career Services hosts a Clothes Closet every Spring semester where students can pick out one interview appropriate outfit free of charge.

As you can see, Career Services has tons of resources that are beneficial for students to prepare for their future. If you have any questions, feel free to stop by the Office of Career Services in Memorial College Center, Room 101, or call and make an appointment with a Career Advisor.