What are your thoughts on President Trump’s revoking of DACA?

Posted on September 7, 2017 in Op-Ed, Topics // 0 Comments

dacacv4It’s atrocious.

Nicky Laczko

Freshman, Psychology

 

 

 

dacacv3I feel as though it was very ignorant. An immigrant can become one of the greatest minds in our society.

Derrick Murray

Freshman, Biology

 

 

 

dacacv2

Personally, I think that if you want to come to our country, you need a reason. I think that DACA is too broad in its current form. If a high schooled worker came into this country, that would be understandable. However, a lot of people take advantage.

Will Jackson

Sophomore, Business Economics

 

dacacvI don’t agree with it. I don’t think you should take somebody’s rights from right under their feet.

Allie Day

Freshman, Professional Communications

 

 

 

dacacv5It’s not right. A lot of immigrants come to America to live the American Dream, and President Trump is taking that away from them. It just isn’t right.

Heather Pittman

Sophomore, Communications, Sciences and Disorders

