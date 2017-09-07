What are your thoughts on President Trump’s revoking of DACA?
It’s atrocious.
Nicky Laczko
Freshman, Psychology
I feel as though it was very ignorant. An immigrant can become one of the greatest minds in our society.
Derrick Murray
Freshman, Biology
Personally, I think that if you want to come to our country, you need a reason. I think that DACA is too broad in its current form. If a high schooled worker came into this country, that would be understandable. However, a lot of people take advantage.
Will Jackson
Sophomore, Business Economics
I don’t agree with it. I don’t think you should take somebody’s rights from right under their feet.
Allie Day
Freshman, Professional Communications
It’s not right. A lot of immigrants come to America to live the American Dream, and President Trump is taking that away from them. It just isn’t right.
Heather Pittman
Sophomore, Communications, Sciences and Disorders
