Where to Study Off-Campus

Paige Scott, Staff Writer

Well, it’s that time of year again. Syllabus Week is over, we’ve gotten used to our classes and our professors are piling on the assignments. So where do you go to study for your first test or to knock out your first big paper? There are some great places to study on campus like the library or in the Learning Commons, but on-campus studying isn’t for everyone. Here are some off-campus study spots where you can grab some coffee and get your work done!

Found in the Starland District in midtown Savannah is Foxy Loxy Café. Grab some coffee and a taco and head out to their backyard for Acoustic Tuesday, or hunker down in one of the rooms upstairs with your books for a quiet study session in this house-turned-coffee-shop. Foxy serves PERC coffee and has an amazing selection of pastries and Tex-Mex food to snack on. They also serve beer and wine.

TIP: Stop by any weekday from 5-8pm for Foxy’s Happy Hour: $2 Lattes and $2 Lone Stars

If you need a quieter atmosphere to get your homework done, stop by The Foundery Coffee Pub in the Victorian District just a few blocks from Forsyth Park. The Foundery is very spacious, giving people plenty of room to spread out and get things done, and always has relaxing music playing. They serve the usual coffee and tea drinks, but spice things up with their signature drinks (some of which are named after Game of Thrones characters.)

Graduate student Justin Ellis cracks open his books at Blends on Broughton Street in the heart of downtown Savannah. Blends serves a variety of coffee and other drinks and even lets customers choose their own espresso. They also serve breakfast and lunch. Ellis says he prefers Blends because “it’s very relaxing, and provides an open-minded atmosphere.” Blends has tons of natural light that comes from the big windows facing Broughton Street and has several comfy chairs by the windows to people watch from.

For a study spot a little closer to campus, check out Cutter’s Point Coffee Company in Sandfly. Cutter’s Point is a cozy spot to sit down with a huge coffee, and knock out a big paper. It is never too crowded so you can always find a seat, and there’s never too many distractions. They have coffee and tea, but also serve specialty drinks that are delicious, like their Moon River Mocha. They also have tons of sandwiches and pastries to choose from, and sell a variety of goods from local vendors.

TIP: Head over on Thursdays for two for one sandwiches!

Senior Health Administration major Lane Born feels at home studying at Gallery Espresso on Chippewa Square in downtown Savannah. Gallery is a great place to get work done because of the homey feel. Born loves “how much character it has.” Gallery gives off a funky vibe with its mix-matched furniture and local artwork that changes weekly. They have a huge menu with homemade pastries, salads, sandwiches and desserts, as well as tons of coffees and teas to choose from. Born likes that they serve espresso drinks and wine. She says, “I can have a coffee if I need a pick me up and [to] get a lot done, or a glass of wine if I am just wanting to read or study and relax.” The funky, laidback vibe at Gallery makes it the perfect place to kick back, relax and knock out some homework.

As Midterm gets closer and closer, take these off-campus study spots into consideration when you’re looking for the perfect spot to sit down and study!