Hurricane Irma: She Came, She Saw, She Conquered

Isabelle Kovacs, News Editor

As the first full week of September was coming to a close, Armstrong Students anxiously awaited news from administration regarding class cancellations due to the impending destruction of Hurricane Irma.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Armstrong Blast System announced the cancellations of all classes starting Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m., through Tuesday, Sept. 12. Residential halls also closed, and all students living on campus were required to evacuate.

“We are actively monitoring the progress of Hurricane Irma,” President Frum explained in an email sent to all students, “While there remains a level of uncertainty in the forecasting of Hurricane Irma’s path, it is with absolute certainty that I and University officials have made the decision to close campuses in Savannah and Hinesville at 5 p.m. today.”

She continued, “I cannot say this more emphatically: The safety of our students, faculty, staff and their loved ones – all who support the Armstrong community – is of paramount concern to us”

By Saturday, Sept. 9, most of coastal Georgia was under a mandatory evacuation. Many Savannah residents packed up their houses and seeked shelter with family from all over the country.

By the time Hurricane Irma made contact to land, the projected path of the storm was heading more west than initially expected. Most students and faculty that had evacuated found themselves directly in the path of the storm.

Senior education major Karson Brown retreated back to his parents’ home just south of Atlanta. Even though he lost power for a few days, he managed to stay positive of the situation.

“I really enjoyed being able to spend quality, electronic-free time with my family. Because I live so far away, I’ve learned to cherish moments like that,” Brown stated.

Junior radiation therapy major Sara Kuehn, however, did not enjoy the week off as much as Brown did.

“I was finally getting in the groove of school, but now I feel like I have to start all over,” Kuehn explained, “Now, I have to reorganize my entire planner.”

Hurricane Irma left more than a million Georgia residents without power, and Armstrong’s campus was no exception. Campus remained closed for the following week, with classes finally being able to resume on Monday, Sept. 18.

To make up the lost course hours for the week of the storm, Armstrong State University has decided to hold classes on Monday, Nov. 20 and Tuesday, Nov. 21 for Friday classes only, extend mini-mesters by one week, and utilize what used to be finals week as the last week of classes.

As classes begin to resume, students have to adjust back into their routine of the Fall 2017 semester. For some students, this was their first time having to evacuate; however, many students remember the evacuation process from last year’s big storm – Hurricane Matthew. Though many are still trying to readjust, Armstrong’s facility, students, and faculty are focusing on moving forward and finishing the semester strong.

For more information about the revised academic schedule, visit Armstrong.edu