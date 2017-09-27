Whats new?

What are your thoughts about various NFL team members kneeling during the national anthem?

Posted on September 27, 2017 in Op-Ed, Topics // 0 Comments

nfl5My opinion is that they are expressing their right to freedom of speech and our president has no right to take those rights away from them.

Kevin Mcelrath

Junior, Mechanical Engineering

 

 

 

nfl4I think that what each NFL player is doing is very inspiring to fans and the people should support them. They’re promoting Kaepernick’s protest on an even wider scale.

Gerald Lee Jr.

Freshman, Chemistry

 

 

nfl3I understand both sides. I think our country is founded on rights and how we practice our beliefs, and I think it should be accepted in our society.

Catherine Sullivan

Sophomore, Business Economics

 

 

nfl2Our country is founded on freedom of speech and expression. Do I think it’s disrespectful to our troops and our flag? Yes. But it is their right, even though I don’t necessarily condone it.

Zachary Holick

Freshman, Undecided

 

 

nfl1I feel as though they are still respecting the reverence of the flag, they just don’t have their hand over their chest. So, in a way, they are still honoring the anthem.

LaToya Palmer

Freshman, Medical Laboratory Science

