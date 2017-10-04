In lieu of the recent Vegas shooting, what are your thoughts on gun control?
I feel like yes, people have the right to bear arms – but I feel like we need stricter laws, especially because of what happened in Vegas.
Chasity Brezial
Senior, Cell and Molecular Biology
We have the gun law for a reason, it should be strict. We shouldn’t be able to carry on campus because pedestrians can’t protect themselves.
Amanda Trotta
Senior, Early Childhood and Family Studies
I feel that guns aren’t the problem, it’s the people behind them. Guns should be in the hands of only trained, skilled, and designated people.
Natasha Pointer
Senior, Gender and Women’s Study Major
I fall on both sides. I think it’s right for us to have guns, but we need to regulate who can obtain them more. As an education major, the right to carry guns is something that could affect my future.
Noah White
Junior, Education Major
I think that we should improve on the intelligence of our human race. I feel like guns will be around either way.
Zack Borges
Junior, Psychology
