Whats new?

How do you Destress during Midterms?

Posted on October 11, 2017 in Op-Ed, Topics // 0 Comments

How do you Destress during Midterms?

 

campus voice 1 (1)I don’t.

James Shockley

Junior, Nursing

 

 

 

 

 

campus voice 2 (1)I destress for midterms by lighting a couple of candles, turning the lights down low and reading a good book. That’s it.

Kaelyn Pettus

Junior, Visual Arts

 

 

 

 

 

campus voice 3 (1)The way I destress for midterms is to play instrumental music and study in a timely manner.

Ryan Merica

Senior, Music

 

 

 

 

 

campus voice 4 (1)

I don’t think you can really avoid the fact that midterms are stressful, but I like listening to music that makes me feel less anxious.

Noah Smith

Undecided

 

 

 

 

campus voice 5 (1)I like doing yoga, doing physical activities, as well as taking naps—that’s—those are nice. Focusing and making sure you study so you don’t stress out is also pretty great.

Jo Olson

About The Inkwell (1153 Articles)
A compelling news source at Armstrong State University since 1935.

Comments?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: