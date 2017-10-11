How do you Destress during Midterms?

I don’t.

James Shockley

Junior, Nursing

I destress for midterms by lighting a couple of candles, turning the lights down low and reading a good book. That’s it.

Kaelyn Pettus

Junior, Visual Arts

The way I destress for midterms is to play instrumental music and study in a timely manner.

Ryan Merica

Senior, Music

I don’t think you can really avoid the fact that midterms are stressful, but I like listening to music that makes me feel less anxious.

Noah Smith

Undecided

I like doing yoga, doing physical activities, as well as taking naps—that’s—those are nice. Focusing and making sure you study so you don’t stress out is also pretty great.

Jo Olson