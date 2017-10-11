How do you Destress during Midterms?
How do you Destress during Midterms?
I don’t.
James Shockley
Junior, Nursing
I destress for midterms by lighting a couple of candles, turning the lights down low and reading a good book. That’s it.
Kaelyn Pettus
Junior, Visual Arts
The way I destress for midterms is to play instrumental music and study in a timely manner.
Ryan Merica
Senior, Music
I don’t think you can really avoid the fact that midterms are stressful, but I like listening to music that makes me feel less anxious.
Noah Smith
Undecided
I like doing yoga, doing physical activities, as well as taking naps—that’s—those are nice. Focusing and making sure you study so you don’t stress out is also pretty great.
Jo Olson
Comments?